Florida Lawmakers Propose Bill Banning Talks on Reproductive Health Before 6th Grade

Politics
Menstrual bag with cotton tampons and sanitary pads
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:34 AM PDT, March 21, 2023

The bill would prohibit instruction about menstrual cycles in elementary schools.

A proposed bill in Florida would prohibit instruction on human sexuality, reproductive health, and sexually transmitted diseases in elementary schools.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Stan McClain, would restrict instruction and even ban conversations on reproductive health, including menstrual cycles, up until the 6th grade. 

Rep. McClain spoke on the measure during an Education Quality Subcommittee meeting and faced multiple questions from Democrat Rep. Ashley Gantt about what it would mean for younger girls that may have questions about their menstrual cycle.

“So if little girls experience their menstrual cycle in fifth grade or fourth grade, will that prohibit conversations from them since they are in the grade lower than 6th grade,” asked Rep. Gantt.

McClain's only response to this question was “it would.” Though he later stated he was “amenable” to changes in the language so that teachers feel comfortable having those conversations with individual students if asked. 

The intent of the bill is to achieve “uniformity” across sex education in public school districts and allow for parents to object to books and materials in the instruction, according to McClain.

The bill was passed by the subcommittee and was referred to the Education and Employment committee, through which it must pass before it can reach the House floor.

Related Stories

What To Do If Passenger on Your Plane Is Coughing Like Crazy
Ghislaine Maxwell Demands Financial Support From Epstein Estate
Pregnant Woman and 2 Children Stabbed in California Attack: Cops
NYPD Prepares for Protests Over Donald Trump’s Possible IndictmentPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ghislaine Maxwell Reps Herself in Court Demanding 'Financial Support' From Epstein Estate After Lawyers Quit
Ghislaine Maxwell Reps Herself in Court Demanding 'Financial Support' From Epstein Estate After Lawyers Quit
1

Ghislaine Maxwell Reps Herself in Court Demanding 'Financial Support' From Epstein Estate After Lawyers Quit

Crime
Buster Murdaugh Denies Involvement in Stephen Smith's Death as Smith Family Pursues Independent Investigation
Buster Murdaugh Denies Involvement in Stephen Smith's Death as Smith Family Pursues Independent Investigation
2

Buster Murdaugh Denies Involvement in Stephen Smith's Death as Smith Family Pursues Independent Investigation

Crime
Baby Born With Congenital Heart Disease on Way to Transplant Surgery Receives Corridor of Cheers
Baby Born With Congenital Heart Disease on Way to Transplant Surgery Receives Corridor of Cheers
3

Baby Born With Congenital Heart Disease on Way to Transplant Surgery Receives Corridor of Cheers

Inspirational
13-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After Confessing to Suffocating 4-Year-Old Sibling: Police
13-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After Confessing to Suffocating 4-Year-Old Sibling: Police
4

13-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After Confessing to Suffocating 4-Year-Old Sibling: Police

Crime
9-Year-Old Survives New York Car Crash That Killed 5 Children
9-Year-Old Survives New York Car Crash That Killed 5 Children
5

9-Year-Old Survives New York Car Crash That Killed 5 Children

News
Letecia Stauch Murder Case: Suspect Tried to Fake Polygraph, Drove 1500 Miles to Dump Stepson's Body, Cops Say
Letecia Stauch Murder Case: Suspect Tried to Fake Polygraph, Drove 1500 Miles to Dump Stepson's Body, Cops Say
6

Letecia Stauch Murder Case: Suspect Tried to Fake Polygraph, Drove 1500 Miles to Dump Stepson's Body, Cops Say

Crime