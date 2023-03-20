Pregnant Woman and 2 Children Stabbed in California Attack: Cops

Crime
Arrest 2
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:29 AM PDT, March 20, 2023

None of the identities of the victims were released.

Police in Northern California say that a 35-year-old pregnant woman and two children were stabbed in an attack Saturday in what they are calling an attempted homicide.

Antioch Police Department said they got a 911 call around 4 p.m. Saturday about "a disturbance," they wrote in a press release posted on Facebook.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a vehicle fleeing from the neighborhood at a high rate of speed.

One officer chased the driver, who then crashed in Solano County, police said.

The driver, a 37-year-old Antioch resident whose name was not released, was taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Authorities did not say what the driver hit or what caused the crash.

The stabbing victims included the pregnant woman, a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, police said. The three were transported to a hospital.

Two were in critical condition, but police did not identify them.

