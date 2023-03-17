Jared Bridegan was driving home in February 2022 when he stopped to pick up a tire in the middle of the road.

Then, as the 33-year-old Microsoft executive's 2-year-old daughter sat alone in the back seat, he was shot dead execution-style.

Prosecutors in Florida arrested the alleged hitman who they claim carried out that fatal shooting earlier this year.

That man, Henry Tenon, has now entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon

And now comes news of a second arrest in the case.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, the husband of Bridegan's ex-wife, has been arrested for allegedly planning the murder.

The state's attorney for Florida's Fourth Judicial District announced he news on Thursday after a grand jury returned an indictment charging Saldana with first-degree murder.

Bridegan and his ex, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, had two children. The relationship ended in a bitter divorce.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Bridegan's widow spoke about the impact his murder had on their young daughter, Bexley,

"She just says boom, boom, boom daddy on the ground," Kristen Bridegan said.

She also spoke at Thursday's press conference announcing the arrest.

"We know there’s a long way to go before all are held responsible," Kristen said.

Saldana was arrested without incident and indicted on multiple charges. The first-degree murder charge is a capital felony.

Inside Edition Digital obtained an arrest report that reveals Saldana wrote three checks to Tenon around the time of Bridegan's murder and frequently spoke with the man on the phone.

Jared’s ex-wife denies having anything to do with this murder.

Related Stories