Widow of Microsoft Executive Murdered in Front of Their Toddler Daughter Does Not Want Her to Testify in Court

The widow of the Microsoft executive murdered in front of their young daughter says that she does not want the toddler testifying in court.

"She's been through that, she does not need to be there and have to see the people who are involved in her father's murder," Kirsten Bridegan tells Inside Edition.

Bridegan, a 33-year-old father of four, was heading home after dropping off two of his children from a previous marriage when he came upon a tire obstructing the road.

With his 2-year-old daughter buckled up in her car seat, Bridegan stopped his vehicle and got out to move the tire.

That is when Henry Tenon, 61, allegedly ambushed Bridegan and shot him dead according to police, who believe the tire was placed in the road to lure the victim out of the car.

Tenon is now facing one count each of murder in the second degree with a weapon, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, accessory after the fact in a capital felony, and child abuse.

Jacksonville Police Chief Gene Paul Smith and State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced the arrest at a news conference but did not share any information about a possible motive or evidence that led to the arrest.

The pair also declined to take questions, but did say that Tenon "did not act alone.'

The victim's brother tells Inside Edition his brother predicted his death.

"He definitely feared that something like this could happen to him with the divorce," Aam Bridegan tells Inside Edition.

"And so it breaks my heart. It's just it's gut wrenching."

Bridegan's ex-wife has denies having any involvement in his murder.

