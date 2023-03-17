Four people were charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who went missing from Arkansas and was found dead in a national park in Mississippi.

The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department announced in a Facebook post that they have four suspects in custody for the murder of 18-year-old Fredarrious Wilson.

The four include Alicia Jackson, 22, Brandon Jackson, 23, Bralin Jackson, 23, and Devin Smith, 27, all of whom have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Wilson's death, according to police.

The sheriff's department said the 18-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in what is believed to not be a random crime.

The District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court, Jay Hale, said that Wilson knew at least one of the suspects, according to police.

Wilson was last seen by his mother on March 4 before he went out on a date to see a movie. His mother reported him missing after she woke up later that night and found he wasn’t home yet and wasn’t answering his phone.

Police were able to track the 18-year-old’s phone to find his estimated location and after several attempts at searching the area, they found his remains in the woods on March 8.

According to the sheriff’s office, three of the suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning following an exhaustive investigation and the fourth suspect was arrested later on Wednesday. All four suspects remain in custody on a $1 million bond each.

“We will continue to offer any assistance to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to help ensure that justice is done and that the four suspects involved have their day in court,” said the West Memphis Police Department.

“We ask that the community of West Memphis comes together and wraps its arms around the family of Fredarrious Wilson in their time of need.”

