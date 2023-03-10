Arkansas Missing Teen Found Dead in Mississippi National Forest

Crime
Fredarrious Wilson, Black teen boy, blue sweatshirt, black hat
Facebook/Fredarrious Wilson
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:38 PM PST, March 10, 2023

Fredarrious Wilson, 18, was last seen when his mother reported seeing him before he went to a movie with someone from his school.

A missing Arkansas 18-year-old boy was found dead in a Mississippi forest on Wednesday.

Fredarrious Wilson was last seen in Arkansas on Saturday when his mother reported seeing him before he went to a movie with someone from his school, according to WREG.

Later that night his mother woke up around 11 p.m. and he still wasn’t home and wouldn’t answer his phone, so she reported him missing to the police, WREG reported. 

“Y'all my son didn't have any enemies, nor was he a trouble child, he worked, went to school, and played his game he was a pure momma's boy he went on a date with this girl 3 times and now he's nowhere to be found or heard from y'all please help bring my baby boy home,” said Wilson’s mother, Shirley Smith, in a Facebook post.

Police were able to track his phone to an approximate location in the Holly Springs National Forest in Yalobusha County, Mississippi, according to FOX 13.

On Tuesday night, the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department began searching the approximate area for the missing teen, Fox 13 reported. 

“We searched the area for over six hours Tuesday night, but were unsuccessful,” Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch told FOX 13. “The area is very remote.”

Multiple agencies, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, assisted with a search of the area on Wednesday in hopes to find Wilson, who was ultimately found dead in the woods, according to WREG. 

“Sadly, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted. Our focus is on this investigation, making an arrest and providing answers and closure for his family, Our prayers go out to them,” said Sheriff Gooch, WREG reported. 

“My baby why y'all why what he do to deserve this y'all took a big chunk of my heart,” Smith said.

Related Stories

Man Without Cell Service in Woods Rescued Thanks to Phone Drone
Mother of 3 Loses Everything After Someone Sets Fire to Her House
6-Year-Old Boy Who Shot Teacher Won't Face Criminal Charges
Mom of Utah Man Fatally Shot by Police Pulled Over in Similar Incident Last YearCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

New Fears for Spring Breakers After Americans Murdered and Kidnapped in Mexico
New Fears for Spring Breakers After Americans Murdered and Kidnapped in Mexico
1

New Fears for Spring Breakers After Americans Murdered and Kidnapped in Mexico

Crime
Where Is Tanvi Marupally? Missing Teen May Have Feared Being Deported, National Effort to Find Her Launches
Where Is Tanvi Marupally? Missing Teen May Have Feared Being Deported, National Effort to Find Her Launches
2

Where Is Tanvi Marupally? Missing Teen May Have Feared Being Deported, National Effort to Find Her Launches

News
5 Texas Women Sue State After Being Denied Abortions, Saying Ban Against Medical Procedure Endangered Them
5 Texas Women Sue State After Being Denied Abortions, Saying Ban Against Medical Procedure Endangered Them
3

5 Texas Women Sue State After Being Denied Abortions, Saying Ban Against Medical Procedure Endangered Them

Health
Buster Murdaugh Files Police Report Alleging Media Harassment, Randy Murdaugh Not Sure of Brother's Guilt
Buster Murdaugh Files Police Report Alleging Media Harassment, Randy Murdaugh Not Sure of Brother's Guilt
4

Buster Murdaugh Files Police Report Alleging Media Harassment, Randy Murdaugh Not Sure of Brother's Guilt

News
Kidnapping and Murders of Americans in Mexico Throws Spotlight on Billion-Dollar Medical Tourism Industry
Kidnapping and Murders of Americans in Mexico Throws Spotlight on Billion-Dollar Medical Tourism Industry
5

Kidnapping and Murders of Americans in Mexico Throws Spotlight on Billion-Dollar Medical Tourism Industry

Health