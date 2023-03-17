An 8-year-old boy in Florida has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of another child at his foster home, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The alleged incident began when the boy, who Inside Edition Digital has chosen not to name, reportedly jumped onto a 14-year-old also living at his foster home, and elbowed him in the stomach, authorities with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.

The 14-year-old told deputies he attempted to apologize to the 8-year-old, but the 8-year-old began screaming at him, according to the police affidavit. “The [8-year-old] grabbed [the 14-year-old] by the neck with both hands and applied pressure for approximately ten seconds,” the report stated.

The 14-year-old kicked the 8-year-old and told him he couldn’t breathe, and the 8-year-old then let go before the 14-year-old attempted to restrain the 8-year-old, according to the report.

The 8-year-old then went to the kitchen for a butter knife, which he used soon after used to slash the 14-year-old’s throat, leaving a 3-inch laceration to his neck, according to the police affidavit.

A neighborhood friend was able to grab the knife from the 8-year-old to turn over to an adult, officials said. The 8-year-old then grabbed a stick to hit the 14-year-old, but other kids on the scene were able to stop him, authorities said.

Once he was stopped, the 8-year-old said “he was going to kill everyone,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The adult who was given the knife called 911 to report the alleged incident, and said the 8-year-old was outside the foster home, banging on the door during the call, the incident report stated.

“The Juvenile Arrestee was emotionally crying and stated he did not want to be taken away,” according to the incident report. The 8-year-old “pulled away” when deputies attempted to place handcuffs on him, and when he was eventually placed in a patrol car, the 8-year-old allegedly kicked another deputy in the stomach, authorities said.

Authorities noted in the arrest affidavit that the 8-year-old has a history of violence at the residence and to others.

The 8-year-old boy was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer without violence. He was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

