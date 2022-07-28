Jordan Turpin courageously rescued herself and her 12 siblings from horrific abuse from their parents. Now she is beginning a new life, even appearing on the cover of People Magazine with a glamorous new look.

“I’m excited about having my apartment. At first, it was unreal, because this is everything I’ve ever wanted — to be free,” Turpin told the magazine.

In 2018, Turpin escaped from her parents’ home, later dubbed the “house of horrors,” and called 911.

“My two little sisters, right now, are chained up,” Turpin told an officer.

In her People cover shoot, Jordan gushed about how Justin Bieber made her dreams come true, inviting all of the Turpin children to his concert, where Jordan got to meet her idol, supermodel Hailey Bieber.

“I ran up and I hugged her, and I didn’t want to stop hugging her, because she was so sweet. And she said, ‘Oh, this is a happy moment, you don’t have to cry.’ And I was like, ‘These are happy tears,’” Turpin said.

Turpin is also revealing new details of the horrific abuse she says she and her siblings suffered in foster car after escaping years of torture by their monstrous parents.

“She was definitely suffering. She was tense and anxious and her depression was crippling at times. There were times where she was extremely hungry. She said she would go 24 hours without eating and beg her social worker to give her some money so she could purchase food,” People Magazine senior editor Melody Chiu said.

The children are now suing the foster care provider and Riverside County, California, claiming they had to have known the foster parents were unfit. Her foster parents pleaded not guilty to abuse charges.

Turpin says she stays strong knowing she needs to be there for her 12 brothers and sisters.

“Something I look forward to every single day is when I get together with all my siblings and just try new things,” Turpin said.

She also enjoys indulging her favorite soft drink —Mountain Dew.

“She is almost like any young adult. She loves her soda. I think she was on her third one,” Chiu said.

Turpin says she plans to become a motivational speaker.

The new issue of People featuring Jordan Turpin is on stands nationwide Friday.

