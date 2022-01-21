Jordan Turpin’s childhood was truly horrific, as she was one of 13 siblings forced to survive the so-called “house of horrors” in California. But now she is making a new life for herself as a social media influencer.

Turpin’s story shocked the nation. She and her brothers and sisters were chained, beaten and tortured by their parents, David and Louise Turpin.

Jordan was able to escape from the home in 2018 and call 911, leading to the siblings' rescue.

“I just ran away from home. My two little sisters right now are chained up,” she told a responding officer.

Her emotional interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer last November was one of the most watched TV news broadcasts of the year.

Now, she has 500,000 followers on TikTok.

“She’s beautiful inside and out. She just seems so genuine and authentic and just kind of like someone you want to be friends with on TikTok when you watch your videos. So I think that really, really resonates with people,” Obviously Social founder Mae Karwowski said.

Turpin has dyed her hair platinum blonde and is also having fun with makeup and modeling trendy outfits. She’s also using her platform to raise money for her struggling siblings.

David and Louise Turpin were both sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole.

