2 Turpin Sisters Who Survived 'House of Horrors' Speak Out in New Interview With Diane Sawyer

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:06 PM PST, November 9, 2021

Jordan and Jennifer Turpin are speaking publicly for the first time since they were rescued in an upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer.

It's been more than three years since 13 siblings were rescued from a house of horrors where their parents cruelly abused them, depriving them of food and chaining them to their beds.

Two of the children, 20-year-old Jordan Turpin and 32-year-old Jennifer Turpin, are now speaking publicly for the first time and sharing details of their lives since they were rescued in an upcoming interview with ABC’s Diana Sawyer.

Jordan was the brave sibling who summoned all of her courage to escape from the home in Perris, California, in 2018 and call 911.

“My whole body was shaking,” Jordan tells Sawyer in a preview of the interview. 

The 13 siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 29, endured years of regular beatings and starvation.

“I think it was us coming so close to death so many times. It was literally a now or never. If something happened to me, at least I died trying,” Jordan says of her decision to call the authorities.

“The only word I know to call it is hell,” Jennifer says, adding that some of the siblings were chained up for months at a time.

Newly released bodycam footage from the night the kids were found shows them living in filth in the home.

David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The full exclusive interviews are featured on "Escape from a House of Horrors: a Diane Sawyer Special Event," which airs Nov. 19th on ABC.

