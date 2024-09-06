Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Karen Read Preparing for Murder Trial

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:57 PM PDT, September 6, 2024

"I'm not in prison but this is no life. I'm stressed every day," Karen Read told ABC.

Karen Read is speaking to the media about preparing for her murder trial.

Never-before-seen video captured Read inside her hotel room doing her hair and paying attention to her wardrobe last April. The video is being seen as part of an ABC News 20/20 special on her case.

"Hiding out like this, you just watch the world pass you by," Read said. "I'm not in prison but this is no life. I'm stressed every day. I'm waiting for the next shoe to drop."

ABC New's Matt Gutman spoke with Inside Edition about the side of Read that many have not seen.

"In those sort of quiet moments when our team was with her in her hotel room, she showed some vulnerability which I don't think you saw at court. But she understands that her life could change very, very dramatically," Gutman says.

Prosecutors claim Read intentionally mowed her police officer boyfriend down in a jealous rage. Her defense contends she was framed by police.

After a mistrial was declared, a new trial date was set for January.

Gutman sat down with the 44-year-old financial analyst and asked her about the night her boyfriend was found dead.

Read said she was angry with her boyfriend that night. When asked if she was angry enough to tap him with her car, she responded, "To tap him with my 6,000-pound full-size SUV? No."

Read's interview airs Friday night on ABC's 20/20.

