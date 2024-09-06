New York Bystanders Help Save Motorist Trapped Inside Minivan

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:43 AM PDT, September 6, 2024

Police say the minivan driver was drunk. The driver is accused of hitting a mom and her 3-year-old daughter in a stroller just minutes before ramming into the parked cars.

A group of good Samaritans helped rescue a motorist who was trapped in his minivan.

Video captured a speeding grey minivan barrel into two parked vehicles on a street in Brooklyn, New York. The minivan flipped on its side with the driver pinned inside.

Witnesses gathered at the scene and the good Samaritans pushed on the van until it was upright.

Eunis James helped free the trapped motorist.

"Everybody just got together and then basically lift the vehicle," James tells Inside Edition.

It was revealed that the motorist may have been drunk. He is accused of hitting a mom and her 3-year-old daughter in a stroller minutes before ramming the parked cars.

Police arrested the 61-year-old driver at the scene.

Police say the driver has been charged with DWI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

