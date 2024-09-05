Heartbroken Sister of Slain Gymnast Speaks About Losing 'Best Friend' in Front of BF Charged With Her Murder

First Published: 9:07 AM PDT, September 5, 2024

Police say they found Kara Welsh dead inside her apartment from multiple gunshot wounds. The accused killer was still at the scene when police arrived and later identified as Welsh's 23-year-old boyfriend, Chad Richards.

She was a champion college gymnast with dazzling skills and a brilliant future ahead of her, but fate had other plans.

Kara Welsh, 21, was shot dead in her apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Welsh was a standout member of the college's gymnastics team and called the "Phenom on the Vault." She even won a national title for her performance last year.

Then, as Welsh was looking forward to the Labor Day weekend, police responded to a midnight call about a shooting a mile from the campus.

Police say they found Welsh dead inside her apartment from multiple gunshot wounds.

The accused killer was still at the scene when police arrived and later identified as Welsh's 23-year-old boyfriend, Chad Richards.

Richards had a promising future of his own. He was starting his senior year at the school where he was studying communications and a former member of the wrestling team.

Authorities say the shooting was triggered by an altercation, but the motive is not known.

Fellow student Brayten Wilkerson says he still can't believe it.

"They were good, like all the time, like she loved him. He loved her, like they were always together," Wilkerson tells Inside Editon.

Richards appeared in court via a video link and listened as the victim's older sister Kaelie struggled to contain her grief.

"She was always smiling, always knew just what to say to make people laugh and was my overall favorite person on the planet. She was my best friend," said Kaelie through tears.

Richards is facing a charge of first-degree homicide and a judge upheld his bail of $1 million, describing him as a "significant flight risk."

 

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
