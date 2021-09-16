Star USA Gymnasts Condemn FBI's Handling of Nassar Sex Abuse Case Before Senate Hearing

It was an emotional scene in Washington on Wednesday as the most famous gymnasts in America testified about the abuse they endured at the hands of disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In testimony before the U.S. Senate, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisam and Simone Biles criticized the FBI for their handling of the case.

“To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetuated his abuse,” Biles said.

Maroney dabbed her eyes as she listened to her teammates. When it was her turn to testify, she spoke in graphic detail. She said she told her story to an FBI agent, but he never followed through and downplayed the allegation.

“They chose to lie about what I said and protect a serial child molester, rather than protect not only me, but countless others,” Maroney said. “Let's be honest, by not taking immediate action from my report, they allowed a child molester to go free for more than a year.”

Raisman said she was outraged at the inaction of the government, saying, “It was like serving innocent children up to a pedophile on a silver platter.”

The brave young women held hands and stoically left the hearing room. Later, they appeared at a news conference.

“Hopefully today will be a day that effectuates real, meaningful change and hopefully we’ll continue to get answers and people will be held accountable,” Raisman said.

The director of the FBI says the actions of the agents who botched the investigation are inexcusable, adding that one of them no longer works for the bureau.

