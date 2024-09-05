A mother of a student is speaking out about texts her son sent her from the Georgia high school where a shooting left two students and two teachers dead.

"He said, 'school shooting right now,' and then it said. 'I'm scared,'" Erin Clark tells Inside Edition.

Clark's son, Ethan, sent her text messages as he barricaded the door of his classroom at Apalachee High School.

"Then he said, 'I'm not joking.' That's where I said I'm leaving work, and he said, 'I love you.' Oh my heart sank,'" Erin says. "Then he said, 'Someone's dead.'"

Erin says she feared the worst for her son.

"I'm imagining getting there and him not being alive. It's horrible," Erin says.

The FBI says they received anonymous tips last year about threats to commit a school shooting that had been made on an online gaming site. Based on the tips, they interviewed a 13-year-old student named Colt Gray and his father at their home. The teen denied making the threat and authorities determined there was no probable cause to arrest him.

Colt Gray's aunt told The Washington Post the teen had been "begging for months" for mental health help.

"I will not leave my nephew standing alone," the aunt posted to Facebook.

The names of those killed in the shooting have been released.

Students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were both 14 years old.

Teacher Christina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall were also killed.

Vigils were held in their memory Wednesday night.

The 14-year-old suspect is scheduled to be in court Friday.