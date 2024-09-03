A woman reached her husband through their Ring camera after intruders entered the home while she was alone with their two children.

Leah Amberly was taking a bath after putting her two young children to bed when she heard home invaders break in. She ran outside and used her Ring camera to call her husband, who was half an hour away at work.

"Both of them stormed in, they were dressed head-to-toe all-black. They were both wearing ski masks. The only thing I could see were their eyes," Amberly tells Inside Edition. "I was fully naked. I stood up, and I said, 'Take whatever you want just don't touch my babies,'"

She says she ran out of the house to the front door.

"I rang the Ring doorbell because it calls my husband's phone and I was just praying with every ring that he would pick up because that was really my only chance to get help," Amberly says.

Her husband, Jacob, tells Inside Edition he felt helpless.

"I could see my wife and also hear her through the Ring doorbell camera. It was absolutely terrifying just seeing her reaction, her overall demeanor. I just know something was horribly wrong," Jacob says.

The incident in Allen, Texas, happened a year ago but is currently going viral after Leah posted the video to a TikTok page called "The worst night of my life."

Leah is facing some criticism on social media for taking the family dog outside but leaving the kids behind in their beds.

"I fully thought I was going to get shot when I ran downstairs to get help. If I was holding both of my boys, I didn't want to risk them getting shot or hurt as well," Leah says.

Police tell Inside Edition that no arrests have been made.