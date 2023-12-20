Giant Goldfish Are Becoming Invasive Species in Lakes

Animals
hands holding up a giant goldfish
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:00 PM PST, December 20, 2023

Some goldfish can grow to be over a foot long and weigh up to nine pounds.

Giant goldfish are showing up and invading lakes around the United States.

Most people are used to seeing small goldfish that can be brought home in a plastic bag. They get put into a bowl, get fed little flakes of food and they stay small. Over 400 million are sold every year.

Now experts say they have invaded bodies of water and can grow to be over a foot long and weigh up to nine pounds.

The fish end up in lakes mainly because people toss them there but they can also land there after being flushed down the toilet.

“Flushing the fish definitely could lead to fish living out in the lake,” veterinarian Ben Rosenbloom tells Inside Edition. 

Goldfish thrive in big bodies of water. They can tolerate varying water temperatures and eat nearly anything.

“What happens is they have a lot of space, a lot of food. They reproduce fairly quickly and regularly,” Rosenbloom says.

There are likely tens of millions of these oversized goldfish living in lakes.

A goldfish caught by kids in Minnesota outside their home weighed about 10 pounds.

A fisherman in France caught a goldfish that weighed in at almost 70 pounds. He nicknamed him Carrot.

Related Stories

Manatees Romeo and Juliet Freed From Cramped Pen at Miami Seaquarium
Texas Woman Rescues Dog With Head Stuck in Plastic Jug
Adoption Animals May Have Ended Up as Frozen Reptile Food: Officials
New York Woman Spots Flaco the Escaped Owl Peeping Through Her WindowAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
1

Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff

Crime
Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said
Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said
2

Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said

Crime
Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Family of 4 After Alleging Teen Son Was Pedophile Who Exposed Himself
Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Family of 4 After Alleging Teen Son Was Pedophile Who Exposed Himself
3

Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Family of 4 After Alleging Teen Son Was Pedophile Who Exposed Himself

Crime
Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food
Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food
4

Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food

Crime
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial
5

Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial

Crime
4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say
4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say
6

4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say

Crime
Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot
Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot
7

Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot

Crime
Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide
Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide
8

Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide

News
A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc
A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc
9

A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc

Crime
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
10

Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk

News