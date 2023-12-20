An estimated 39 million people will be flying this holiday season. Before heading to the airport, it may be helpful to consider what to wear for your flight.

Travel expert Elaine Swann shared tips with Inside Edition on what and what not to wear.

“Leave the pajamas at home. Leave the pillows and the blankets and all the bed stuff at home," Swann says. “Instead, choose something that is going to present you in the best light.”

Traveling in comfortable breathable clothes with socks and tennis shoes is a safe bet. Wearing layers like a t-shirt, sweatshirt and a cozy jacket is a good idea, as well as bringing a coat that can be used as a pillow.

Swann brings a shawl, which she also uses as a blanket.

The expert also recommends wearing close-toed shoes without laces so if shoes have to be taken off in security, they can be slid on and off.

There are some definite fashion no-nos, according to these experts.

Thomas Farley, also known as Mr. Manners, says to avoid fragrances as others may be sensitive to it. “You don’t want to be wearing a fragrance that is going to alarm the people around you,” he says.

Farley says to stay covered when on the plane.

“No shorts and no t-shirt when you’re on the airplane,” Farley says. “Flip-flops, save them for when you get to the beach. These are not to be worn on a plane, especially not with bare feet.”

What if you are traveling to a different climate?

“If you’re going to warm weather and you’re starting out cold, then this is where you’re going to dress in layers,” Swann says. “You’re going to put those layers on, get on that aircraft and then just before you land, take everything off, stuff it in your bag.”