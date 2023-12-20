How to Protect Yourself From Gift Card Scams This Holiday Season

Investigative
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:52 AM PST, December 20, 2023

Authorities say scammers are copying the barcode on gift cards or replacing it with a fake one. When customers pay for the card at the register, the full value of the card goes to the scammer.

Thieves stealing money off of gift cards are keeping many shoppers on edge this holiday season.

Authorities say scammers copy the bar code or replace it with a fake one. When customers pay for the card at the register, the full value of the card goes to the scammer.

In one incident in Pennsylvania, police say a thief was seen putting gift cards back on shelves after copying the card numbers.

“We recovered probably approximately a 1,000 gift cards with a maximum retail value of approximately $200,000,” Detective Kevin Larkin of the Plumstead Police Department says.

Across the United States, victims are sharing stories to help protect others. 

Sacramento school teacher Nylisa Vega tells Inside Edition she received a gift card from a parent as a teacher appreciation gift. “The gift card itself had the barcode. It had some residue, like super glue. So I do think that they messed with the barcode.”

Vega says that she has been scammed through gift cards twice.

“The second time that's when I was like, ‘I’m done. This is ridiculous,’” she says.

Better Business Bureau expert Claire Rosenzweig tells Inside Edition people can protect themselves from these scams with some simple tips.

“Save your receipts. Save your documentation, because if you are scammed you need to have evidence of the transaction, so you wanna save everything that you have.” Rosenzweig says. 

The expert says it is also important to ensure the gift card is secure in the pocket it comes in. She also advises running your finger over the barcode on the card to make sure there is no sticker.

Rosenzweig says if you do feel a sticker, “Go up to the cashier and say, ‘check this card,’ to be sure that the amount that’s on the card matches the barcode.’”

