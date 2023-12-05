As the holiday season is upon us, many folks are trying to figure out how much to pay people who provide regular services.

A hairstylist or barber should get tipped the cost of one visit, financial expert Tiffany Aliche says.

Aliche says doormen who are “excellent and always super friendly and brings your bags in” should also get tipped. For multiple doormen $20 each, and around $100 for one doorman.

Sanitation workers who pick up trash can receive tips as well, around $20 for each person. But it is important to check if it is allowed where you live. A $20 store gift card is allowed for your mail carrier but not cash or a money card.

Aliche says tipping crossing guards is a nice gesture but you should not feel obligated to.

Some other holiday tipping guidelines include giving a housekeeper up to one week's pay, $15 to $40 to a handyman depending on how much you use their services, and $20 to $50 to a landscaper or gardener. It is recommended to give a babysitter cash or a gift equal to one or two night’s pay.

If the same person delivers your packages, a $20 tip is considered appropriate. However, FedEx discouraged giving tips or cash.

Experts say a dry cleaner is a team effort so consider a basket of fruit or a box of doughnuts.

Aliche, who was once a school teacher, says cash is a no-no, but a simple gift is appreciated. “Parents would bring me a pie that they made of a picture that their child drew for me,” she says.

An online poll found that fifteen percent of adults in the U.S. will increase how much they tip this holiday season compared to last year.