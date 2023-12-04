Florida Single Mom in Army National Guard Gets Holiday Home Makeover

A holiday surprise awaited Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson at her Florida home.

The National Guard member was one of many people nominated for a home makeover.

“My heart is like so warm right now this is incredible,” she told WINK.

Employees from Florida Power and Light worked together to create the winter wonderland at her home, which included not only decorations, but gifts too.

Jennifer Huber of Florida Power and Light told WINK, "She just really stood out as a superhero that we need to recognize."

Johnson is the primary caregiver for her son, who has had some health challenges this year. He also got some special gifts. She was also gifted with a Home Depot gift card so can make her own home improvements after the holidays.

"I love how special it was for him. I don't quite know yet what to do with the gift card, that's a huge gift,” Johnson said.