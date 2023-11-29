Genius Kentucky Toddler, 2, Becomes Youngest Person of Mensa

A Kentucky 2-year-old has been named by the Guinness Book of World Records after she became the youngest-ever member of high-IQ society Mensa.

Guinness World Records said Isla McNabb of Crestwood, KY, was accepted into Mensa after scoring in the 99th percentile of intelligence for her age group on the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales, making her in the 1% of the smartest people in the world, according to UPI.

Mensa is the largest high-IQ society in the world. Members must score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardized IQ test to be eligible, according to UPI.

Isla’s parents, Jason and Amanda McNabb, told the Guinness World Record that their daughter learned her alphabet at 18 months and was soon reading.

"At seven months of age she would pick out certain items from picture books when asked," Jason McNabb told Guinness World Records.

The parents also said their daughter was accurate while naming household items, such as chairs, the sofa and the TV and had apparently spelled out C-A-T next to the family cat, according to WION.

The proud parents also told Guinness World Records they enrolled her in Mensa in the hope of finding resources to nurture her talents.