Child prodigy Alena Wicker has set her sights on NASA ever since she was a young girl. Now, the 12-year-old whiz kid will be enrolling at Arizona State University as a freshman this summer, in hopes of pursuing her dream job when she graduates.

Wicker first became enthralled with buildings while playing with LEGOs as a 4-year-old. Her mother said her "gift for numbers" had to be nurtured.

"I just had a goal and I wanted to get to [it]," Wicker told NBC12. The young girl from Tempe plans to study astronomical and planetary science and chemistry.

She told the outlet that she's "always dreamed of being an engineer."

"I'm just planning it all as I go," she said. "It doesn't matter what your age or what you're planning to do. Go for it, dream, then accomplish it."

