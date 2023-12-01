Shoppers outside Philadelphia got a jump start on holiday shopping without breaking the bank.

Customers arrived at a 50,000-square-foot former Sears store to buy used kids' clothes and toys at 50 to 90 percent off the original prices.

Mom of three Sarah Herrmann found a Calvin Klein jacket for her son for $17. “Looks brand new, zippers work perfectly. I’m really excited for this, he’s going to love it,” she says.

Marissa Stinson, also bargain-hunting for Christmas, found a Patagonia bunting for $12.

“It’s really a win-win,” CEO of Just Between Friends, Tracy Panase, tells Inside Edition. The company was originally launched in 1997 as a living room sale. It is now a $50 million business with 150 stores across 33 states.

“Consumers are feeling the pinch right now, whether it’s gas or groceries, and the holidays can be very stressful,” Panase says. “So one family has items in their home that their children no longer need or want, they’re able to sell those items and make some money. On average they make about $500 and then another family is able to purchase those items to provide those ‘wow’ gifts for their kids.”