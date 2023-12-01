How Some People Are Holiday Shopping Without Breaking the Bank

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:37 PM PST, December 1, 2023

Thousands of holiday shoppers are buying used kids’ clothes and toys at 50 to 90 percent off the original prices.

Shoppers outside Philadelphia got a jump start on holiday shopping without breaking the bank.

Customers arrived at a 50,000-square-foot former Sears store to buy used kids' clothes and toys at 50 to 90 percent off the original prices.

Mom of three Sarah Herrmann found a Calvin Klein jacket for her son for $17. “Looks brand new, zippers work perfectly. I’m really excited for this, he’s going to love it,” she says.

Marissa Stinson, also bargain-hunting for Christmas, found a Patagonia bunting for $12.

“It’s really a win-win,” CEO of Just Between Friends, Tracy Panase, tells Inside Edition. The company was originally launched in 1997 as a living room sale. It is now a $50 million business with 150 stores across 33 states.

“Consumers are feeling the pinch right now, whether it’s gas or groceries, and the holidays can be very stressful,” Panase says. “So one family has items in their home that their children no longer need or want, they’re able to sell those items and make some money. On average they make about $500 and then another family is able to purchase those items to provide those ‘wow’ gifts for their kids.”

Related Stories

Tips for Leaving Creepy Crawlies at the Christmas Tree Farm
How the Hess Toy Truck Became a Holiday Staple
Why Are Mysterious Bottles Washing Up on a Texas Beach
German Man Decorates Home With Collection of 555 Christmas TreesOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

NHL Star and His Brother Accused of Raping College Student in Lawsuit
NHL Star and His Brother Accused of Raping College Student in Lawsuit
1

NHL Star and His Brother Accused of Raping College Student in Lawsuit

Crime
Why Do More People Seem to Be Getting Sick This Flu Season?
Why Do More People Seem to Be Getting Sick This Flu Season?
2

Why Do More People Seem to Be Getting Sick This Flu Season?

Health
Tips for Leaving Creepy Crawlies at the Christmas Tree Farm
Tips for Leaving Creepy Crawlies at the Christmas Tree Farm
3

Tips for Leaving Creepy Crawlies at the Christmas Tree Farm

Offbeat
Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to 27 Years in Plea Deal After Admitting to 22 Financial Crimes
Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to 27 Years in Plea Deal After Admitting to 22 Financial Crimes
4

Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to 27 Years in Plea Deal After Admitting to 22 Financial Crimes

Crime
A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some
A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some
5

A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some

Offbeat
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
6

Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement

Entertainment