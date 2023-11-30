Why Are Mysterious ‘Witch Bottles’ Washing Up on a Texas Beach
“What I’ve always heard is do not open them up because whatever spirits and whatever they’ve put in them could come out,” Jace Tunnell says.
The discovery of mysterious bottles on a beach is giving people the creeps.
Eight “witch bottles” were found on a beach near Corpus Christi, Texas. The eerie bottles are filled with nails and twigs, some even contain bodily fluids.
Some people say the bottles contain evil spells that get released when opened.
Jace Tunnell found all eight of the bottles. He says even though he does not believe in witches and spells, he’s not taking any chances.
“I don’t bring them inside my house. I take them to the backyard and put them on my fence,” Tunnell tells Inside Edition. “What I’ve always heard is do not open them up because whatever spirits and whatever they’ve put in them could come out.”
The bottles are thought to have drifted from the Caribbean and South America.
