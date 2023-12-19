Homeowner Says Young Porch Pirate Stole Package From Outside Her Ohio Home

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:47 PM PST, December 19, 2023

“I pray that that child gets the help that they need before they walk into being an older child or adult and going down the wrong path,” homeowner Jasmin Norman says.

It is estimated as many as 1.7 million packages disappear every day and the holiday season is the time of year when porch pirates are in high gear. One owner was in for a shock when she checked her security camera and saw a child barely able to walk, walking away with her package.

Surveillance video showed a young child approaching the front steps of a home outside Cincinnati. As the child made her way to the stoop, she grabbed the package and walked off.

Homeowner Jasmin Norman says she could not believe the video and wondered what kind of adult could have put the child up to it.

Another bandit stole two boxes from a Florida home, according to police.

Authorities later arrested 33-year-old Kensley Mott. Despite being caught on camera, police say Mott will still not return the stolen stash.

