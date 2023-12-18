A 4-year-old California boy was killed in a road rage shooting, just days before Christmas. He was identified Monday as Gor Adamyan, a vibrant child "whose life was tragically cut short," according to a GoFundMe account established to help his devastated parents.

The little boy was in the backseat of his parents' car as the family drove to the grocery store on Friday night, said a post on the fundraising site.

Authorities said an aggressive driver cut in front of the family's vehicle and then chased it through residential streets.

When the boy's father slowed down, "the suspect driver pulled up along the passenger side of the victim's car and began shooting," said a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

The child was hit in the torso, the statement said. His parents rushed him to a hospital, but it was too late. Gor was prounounced dead at a medical center, the sheriff office's statement said.

On Monday, authorities announced that 29-year-old Byron Burkhurt and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile were arrested on suspicion of murder and placed in custody.

The suspects were detained after investigators say they reviewed footage from an intricate series of traffic cameras spread across Lancaster, a desert city located about 70 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

"As we grapple with the magnitude of this loss, we turn to you, our community, for kindness and generosity," Anahit Topchyan wrote on the funraising page. "Together, let us stand united in support of the Adamyan family and remember Gor's bright spirit."

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said the community was in mourning for the boy and his parents.

"We're praying for the family," he told KABC-TV. "We understand that this is a really good family. I've talked to members of their church. It's unimaginable ... this could have been any of our families. It could have been any of us."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 323-890-5500.