A Florida sheriff is lambasting two motorists who allegedly shot at each other during a road rage incident, striking each of their daughters who were also in their cars, according to police.

“When I first heard about it happening, I thought of the movie ‘Dumb and Dumber,'” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told Inside Edition.

Frank Allison and William Hale got into a high-speed “cat and mouse” faceoff on the highway involving sudden stops, obscene gestures and a water bottle thrown at one car, police said. Suddenly, gunfire erupted.

Allison allegedly opened fire on Hale’s car and hit a 5-year-old girl in the leg. Cops say Hale fired back as many as eight times and hit a 14-year-old girl in the back. One of the wounded girls can be heard yelling in police bodycam footage of the incident.

Both of the drivers were charged with attempted murder.

Leeper did not mince words about the accused men while speaking at a press conference. “There could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men,” he said.

If convicted of the attempted murder charges, each dad could face up to 15 years in prison.

