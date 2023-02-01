A Tesla driver who is suspected of multiple road rage attacks in California is now behind bars, according to law enforcement.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson tells Inside Edition that Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was booked on Monday after being arrested at a car wash.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office filed a request with the court that he be preventatively detained pending the outcome of these matters, claiming that he is a flight risk.

The judge granted that request on Tuesday.

Video taken ahead of Radimak's arrest shows when the man steps out of his Tesla armed with a pipe and goes on the attack, destroying the pickup truck of one unlucky motorist.

Inside Edition's Jim Moret spoke to that motorist, who asked that his identity be kept secret for his safety.

"He cuts me off and stops in front of me, jumps out with a pipe and then starts to hit my car," says the truck's driver, whose dashboard camera filmed the footage from the attack.

Why asked why he might have done this, the driver says: "He noticed that I was taping him to try and get a license plate."

The Los Angeles District Attorney has charged Radimak with four counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, four counts of criminal threats, one felony count of vandalism, two misdemeanor counts of vandalism, and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse.

Radimak pleaded not guilty to those charges and is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14.

“The victims in this case were reasonably terrified by what they experienced, but this reign of terror ends today,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón tells Inside Edition Digital.

“Motorists in Los Angeles shouldn’t have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway," Gascón says. "Our office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to determine if this person has committed similar acts against people in Los Angeles County and elsewhere.”

The district attorney also broke down the alleged incidents that led to these charges.

On Jan. 11, Radimak is accused of striking a pickup truck with a metal pipe. Later that same day, Radimak allegedly followed a couple from a shopping mall in Pasadena and nearly struck their car with his vehicle. Then, he allegedly struck their vehicle with a metal pipe.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Radimak is accused of threatening to attack one woman at a storage facility and later that same day allegedly got out of his vehicle and threatened another woman on a freeway. He also allegedly broke the latter woman's headlights.

And in June, the defendant allegedly threatened to assault a 74-year-old woman outside a doctor’s office in Glendale.

On top of these charges, the district attorney's office said that Radimak had some outstanding warrants.

In one pending case, he is accused of attacking another driver in a road rage incident that occurred in January 2020. When law enforcement searched his car, they allegedly discovered steroids and more than $30,000.

He is charged with one felony count of possession for sale of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of battery in that case.

