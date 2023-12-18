Fantasia Barrino Accuses Airbnb Host of Racial Profiling After She Says Host Kicked Her Out of Rental Home

Fantasia Barrino
“I can’t say quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host… trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight,” Barrino posted to X.

Singer Fantasia Barrino has been busy traveling the globe promoting the remake of the film "The Color Purple," in which she has a lead role. But, in the middle of her moment in the spotlight, the Oscar-nominated star says she has been a victim of racial profiling after she says she was kicked out of a rental house.

Barrino says she was celebrating her son Dallas’ 12th birthday with his friends at an Airbnb in Mooresville, North Carolina. She says in the middle of the night she and the kids were thrown out.

Barrino says the Airbnb host accused her of having a loud party after seeing ballons and a game truck dropped off. She claimed the hosts were watching them on Ring cameras. The incident apparently happened over the weekend during heavy rain storms that swept the East Coast. 

She says without warning, after the kids had a late-night hot chocolate sip and paint class, they were all asked to leave.

“So, at 6a, in the freezing rain, with sleepy kids, we loaded up 4 vehicles,” Barrino posted on Instagram. “It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin.”

In photos taken during the birthday celebration, the kids seemed to be having fun around a firepit.

“I didn’t deserve to look or feel like I let my son and the other kids down,” Barrino said.

Inside Edition reached out to Airbnb for comment but did not hear back.

