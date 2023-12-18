What Is Ketamine? The Hallucinogen Behind Actor Matthew Perry’s Death

Health
Matthew Perry
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:24 PM PST, December 18, 2023

“For him to have ketamine at the level that he had is actually a little confusing to a lot of my colleagues,” Dr. Michael Bottros, who oversees ketamine infusions at the University of Southern California says.

News that actor Matthew Perry’s death was caused by a lethal dose of ketamine is raising questions about the hallucinogen.

It was reported Perry had received “ketamine infusion therapy” a week and a half before his death and would not still have been in his system. An autopsy found Perry had taken an acute amount equivalent to general anesthesia at the time of his death. 

Ketamine is a fast-acting drug that is growing in popularity. It is used to treat depression when other therapies do not work, but only in a monitored setting under medical supervision. 

“For him to have ketamine at the level that he had is actually a little confusing to a lot of my colleagues,” Dr. Michael Bottros, who oversees ketamine infusions at the University of Southern California tells Inside Edition.

Perry drowned in his hot tub in October. Perry's autopsy found he had “trace amounts of [ketamine] in his stomach.” The drug can be prescribed orally. 

“Ketamine causes what we call a dissociative state and so you may not necessarily have the awareness with the consciousness to do the things that we normally do in certain situations like getting up out of a body of water if you fall under,” Bottros says.

Bottros questions whether the 216-pound Perry’s use of the diabetes drug Mounjaro, which celebrities have used for weight loss, also played a role in the actor's death.

“He was also taking the weight loss medication Mounjaro and that can slow down the emptying of your stomach,” Bottros says.

Despite Perry’s death, the doctor says the therapy can be life-saving.

Patients undergoing ketamine infusion therapy at a clinic in Beverly Hills posted their experiences on YouTube, describing the treatment as "amazing." One patient said she felt her anxiety decrease.

In his memoir. Perry wrote about receiving ketamine infusions during the pandemic. “Taking K was like being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel but the hangover was rough and outweighed the shovel,” he wrote. “Ketamine was not for me.”

Related Stories

Man Hits Pedestrian, Drives 38 Miles With Body in Passenger Seat: Cops
Colorado Woman Gored by Deer Outside Her Home
Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Neighbor Shocked Over Death of Woman Who Was Arrested for Using Sex Toy on BeachCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide
Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide
1

Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide

News
San Diego Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Student, 12, and Groomed Boy, 11, Say Police
San Diego Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Student, 12, and Groomed Boy, 11, Say Police
2

San Diego Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Student, 12, and Groomed Boy, 11, Say Police

Crime
House Where 4 University of Idaho Students Were Murdered Is Set to Be Demolished
House Where 4 University of Idaho Students Were Murdered Is Set to Be Demolished
3

House Where 4 University of Idaho Students Were Murdered Is Set to Be Demolished

News
Matthew Perry Cause of Death Determined to be 'Acute Effects of Ketamine'
Matthew Perry Cause of Death Determined to be 'Acute Effects of Ketamine'
4

Matthew Perry Cause of Death Determined to be 'Acute Effects of Ketamine'

Entertainment
A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc
A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc
5

A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc

Crime
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
6

Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk

News
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
7

University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops

Crime
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
8

Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting

News
Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep
Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep
9

Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep

Health
How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World
How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World
10

How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World

Offbeat