Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:04 AM PST, December 17, 2023

Christina Revels-Glick was said to have gone on a downward spiral following a report about her incident on the beach and ended her life.

A woman who was arrested for inappropriate behavior on a beach was found dead nine months later in what the coroner’s report says was death by suicide.

Police bodycam video showed officers approaching 35-year-old realtor Christina Revels-Glick. Police said witnesses saw her using an adult toy on the beach.

Revels-Glick told police she thought she was by herself. 

Police led her through a restaurant near Savannah, Georgia, and then to a patrol car.

The incident was reported on the Smoking Gun website under the headline “Woman Busted For Pleasure Session On Beach.” Revels-Glick was said to have gone on a downward spiral following the report and ended her life.

According to the coroner’s report, the cause of death was a “gunshot wound to the head.” The manner of death was certified as a suicide.

Neighbor Gareth White let local police into the 35-year-old’s apartment.

“It could a have been handled a lot differently,” White tells Inside Edition. “Look what it led to, somebody taking their life.”

Inside Edition reached out to Revels-Glick’s family for comment but they did not respond.

Related Stories

Woman Busted After Allegedly Stealing Delivery Van With 10K Doughnuts
Doctor Accused of Stealing Identities of Former ‘Below Deck’ Cast
Jonathan Majors Berates Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari in Recorded Rant
Pennsylvania Anchor Emily Matson Made Lasagne With Mom Days Before Her DeathNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
1

Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk

News
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
2

University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops

Crime
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
3

Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting

News
Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep
Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep
4

Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep

Health
How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World
How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World
5

How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World

Offbeat
Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later
Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later
6

Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later

Health