Woman Busted After 2 Weeks on the Run for Allegedly Stealing Delivery Van With 10,000 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

A stock image of Krispy Kreme Donuts
Getty Images
First Published: 10:53 AM PST, December 15, 2023

Surveillance footage of the alleged theft showed a woman getting into the truck and driving away, according to reports.

An Australian woman from Sydney allegedly stole a delivery truck filled with 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts was arrested after evading police for two weeks, according to reports.

The delivery truck went missing from a service station in Carlingford, just outside Sydney, on Nov. 29 with the delicious treats inside, according to 9 News Australia.

Surveillance footage of the alleged theft showed a woman getting into the truck and driving away, according to reports.

Police investigators found the truck and the thousands of spoiled doughnuts abandoned in a car park in nearby Parramatta on Dec. 8, 9 News Australia reported.

An unnamed 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday at St. Mary's Railway Station in Sydney and charged with taking and driving a conveyance without the consent of the owner, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, travelling or attempting to travel without a valid ticket, according 9 News Australia.

The alleged doughnut thief was taken to Penrith Local Court Thursday and was denied bail, according to the New York Post.

It is unknown if she has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

It is also unknown if she knew the contents of the van, according to the New York Post.

Krispy Kreme filed a police report and informed customers they would replace the delicacies, according to BBC.

