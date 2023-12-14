A British pub and night club has had its license suspended after police reported children were found drunk and unconscious outside the establishment during an under-18 disco party.

North Wales police had asked for a town council review after 13-year-olds were sent to the hospital and others were drunk and unconsicous, according to multiple media reports.

Emma Priestley, owner of EJP Entertainment, apologized at a council meeting last week, saying a senior member of her staff had acted inappropriately and has since been removed from his position.

"The protection of children is extremely high on my priorities," she said, the BBC reported.

"It is not how we run our operations and, obviously, I trusted the people to run these operations and I have been very let down by certain people. I can't apologize enough," she said.

The council had been shown surveillance footage of the youngsters being treated outside by first responders.

"At one point, a member of the public assists the children as they lie outside on the bench," said North Wales Police licensing officer Aaron Haggas, the BBC reported.

"Further on, when the police arrive, a child can be seen to be lying face down on the floor outside the front of the premises," Haggas added.

The three-month suspension will allow for the retraining of staff and for more strict entrance restrictions to be implemented, the council said.

Priestley told the council that all under-18 activities were now banned.

“Obviously going forward I put myself down as the designated premises supervisor because I believe I can do that role effectively and efficiently," the owner said. "As a mum, it’s very important to me.”