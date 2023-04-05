A 30-year-old Missouri woman who has been charged for the death of a toddler who died with fentanyl and xylazine in her system may be connected to the drug-related deaths of three other children, police said.

Mary Curtis was arrested last month and is jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond, according to charging documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

She was charged Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child in the death of 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson, St. Louis County prosecutors said. It was unclear what Curtis' relationship with the child was.

Curtis was watching the toddler in her home on March 20 when Brailey went to sleep on the floor, according to police.

Curtis took the child to another home and called police, CBS News reported.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital, CBS News reported.

A toxicology report showed the toddler had lethal levels of fentanyl and xylazine in her system, police said.

Brailey appeared to be normal when she was placed in Curtis’ care and appeared unconscious when Curtis brought her to the other caretaker, authorities told KMOV.

Curtis has not yet entered a plea in the charge she faces in the death of Brailey Stevenson. She is due back in court on April 25, according to court records.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to her attorney, a public defender, for comment and has not heard back.

Curtis, who was out on bond from a child endangerment charge in St. Louis City, when Bradiley died. She has not entered a plea in that case and according to court records, is due back in court on April 27.

She has not been charged in the other alleged overdose cases.

Curtis has also been connected to two other child overdose cases that resulted in deaths, police told CBS News. They did not share further details into those cases.

Curtis’ mother, Nadine Richardson, told Fox2 Now, her daughter had drug-exposed twins born five months prematurely, who died soon after they were born in 2020. Curtis has also been investigated by the Missouri Department of Social Service’s Children’s Division several times, KMOV reported. The outcomes of those investigations were not immediately clear.

Related Stories