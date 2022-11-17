Authorities in Mexico have seized plastic bags containing 2,000 fentanyl pills that were baked into bread, according to a press release from Mexico’s National Guard.

According to the release, drug cartels are trying to sneak shipments in packages of traditional Mexican products.

A trained dog detected a suspicious package at a mail delivery company in Culiacan — the capital of the northern state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel of the same name — and alerted guard members, according to CBS.

According to the outlet, when officers opened the box they found packages of corn chips and four traditional bread rolls.

When they cut into the rolls they found about 500 pills baked inside each, according to CBS.

According to CBS News, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel are primarily responsible for the influx of fentanyl in the U.S., and Mexico is the main supplier of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that kill tens of thousands of Americans each year.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told the outlet, "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."

