Doctor & Wife Accused of Stealing Identities of Former ‘Below Deck’ Cast Members to Fill Fake Prescriptions

Crime
Dr. Francis Martini and his wife Jessica
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:20 PM PST, December 14, 2023

They are accused of stealing the identities of former cast members to make out fake prescriptions for the painkiller oxycodone.

The Bravo show “Below Deck” has been hit with scandal after a doctor and his wife have been accused of stealing the identities of former cast members to obtain prescription drugs. 

Dr. Francis Martini and his wife, Jessica, appeared on “Below Deck,” a show following charters aboard a luxury sailing yacht, in 2019. 

The urologist and his wife faced a judge Thursday and are accused of stealing the identities of former cast members to make out fake prescriptions for the painkiller oxycodone.

The couple remained silent as they left court in Long Island, New York, hand in hand after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors say the doctor made out the prescription under the names of the former "Below Deck" cast members and then his wife picked them up paying in cash.

“The evidence is that they were using them for their own use,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney says.

The Martinis’ attorney, Peter Crusco, spoke briefly.

“If you examine the charges, they’re bogus and will not be substantiated in a court of law,” the couple’s lawyer said.

The doctor and his wife are due back in court in January.

Related Stories

2 More Alleged Victims of Youth Villages Group Home Come Forward
Drunk Children Found Unconscious Outside Bar and Night Club: Cops
Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Kids In Cages: Cops
911 Call Reveals Jonathan Majors Found Ex-Girlfriend Unconscious in ApartmentCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome and How to Reduce Symptoms
What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome and How to Reduce Symptoms
1

What Is Christmas Tree Syndrome and How to Reduce Symptoms

Health
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
2

University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops

Crime
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
3

Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting

News
Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep
Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep
4

Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep

Health
How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World
How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World
5

How A Computer Bug Dubbed ‘Y2K’ Was Feared to Bring About the End of the World

Offbeat
Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later
Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later
6

Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later

Health