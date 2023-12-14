The Bravo show “Below Deck” has been hit with scandal after a doctor and his wife have been accused of stealing the identities of former cast members to obtain prescription drugs.

Dr. Francis Martini and his wife, Jessica, appeared on “Below Deck,” a show following charters aboard a luxury sailing yacht, in 2019.

The urologist and his wife faced a judge Thursday and are accused of stealing the identities of former cast members to make out fake prescriptions for the painkiller oxycodone.

The couple remained silent as they left court in Long Island, New York, hand in hand after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors say the doctor made out the prescription under the names of the former "Below Deck" cast members and then his wife picked them up paying in cash.

“The evidence is that they were using them for their own use,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney says.

The Martinis’ attorney, Peter Crusco, spoke briefly.

“If you examine the charges, they’re bogus and will not be substantiated in a court of law,” the couple’s lawyer said.

The doctor and his wife are due back in court in January.