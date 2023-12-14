In an audio clip played during Jonathan Majors’ assault trial, the Marvel actor could be heard calling himself “a great man” in a rant to his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In the recording, Majors was upset that Jabbari had gone out partying.

“How dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan,” Majors said to Jabbari in the recording.

He then told Jabbari that she needed to emulate Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

“I know I shouldn’t have gone out. I’m sorry,” Jabbari could be heard saying.

Jabbari secretly recorded the argument in 2022.

“I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my culture, and for the world. That is actually the position I’m in,” Majors said in the recording.

The defense rested its case without calling Majors to the stand. The actor was seen wiping away tears as his attorney made closing arguments to the jury during which she accused Jabbari of making “little white lies” and “big lies.”

As the jury deliberates, they will consider a surveillance tape that records what happened during the night of the altercation.

Surveillance tape captured the former couple in Manhattan, where it appeared Jabbari was pursuing Majors after a physical back-and-forth in the SUV over a text he received from another woman named Cleopatra.

Majors is accused of pushing Jabbari back into the SUV. The next day, Jabbari was found on the floor of a walk-in closet. Majors called 911 when he could not get inside.

“I banged on the door. I’ve been at the apartment for about thirty minutes now,” Majors told the 911 operator. “I couldn’t get in. I finally went downstairs and asked the doorman to help us. They let me in via the handyman.”

In the aftermath, police were seen talking to Majors. They searched the apartment and Majors could be seen on the phone.

Jabbari then surfaced dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans and left the apartment. She could be seen making calls in the elevator.

If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in prison.