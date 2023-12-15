Matthew Perry died from an accidental overdose of the drug ketamine.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released the actor's autopsy report on Friday afternoon which lists his cause of death as the "acute effects of ketamine."

The contributing factors include "drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects."

Perry's manner of death is listed as an "accident" and no foul play is suspected says the report.

The actor had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety prior to his death according to the autopsy report.

That treatment could not have caused his death however as the ketamine in his system "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less," says the report.

"At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression," says the autopsy report.

The autopsy report notes that Perry had reportedly been clean for 19 months and quit smoking at the time of his death.

"Alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, fentanyl were all not detected," according to the report.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 on Oct. 28 at his home in Los Angeles, with his death certificate listing his time of death as 4:17 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner arrived at the home of the "Friends" star five hours later at 9:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson, and the following day announced an autopsy had been completed and the body of the "Friends" star had been released to his family.

Perry, who shot to fame on the NBC sitcom "Friends," was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 following a private service attended by his five famous co-stars: David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston.

In his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry revealed that he almost passed away at the age of 49 and had been in a coma for two weeks due to his drug usage.

The actor very publicly detailed his lifelong struggle with addiction in that memoir, revealing that he had been sober for only one of the 10 seasons he shot "Friends" and at one time was taking up to 55 Vicodin per day.

Perry devoted most of his final years to spreading awareness about addiction, and working to alleviate the shame that is often associated with the disease.

He would later say in an interview with The New York Times that he "spent $9 million or something trying to get sober."

In that same interview, Perry spoke about why he eschewed the secrecy of Alcoholics Anonymous despite being very involved in the program and sponsoring three individuals at that time.

"It suggests that there’s a stigma and that we have to hide," said Perry.