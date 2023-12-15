Oprah Reveals She Is Taking a Weight Loss Drug

A slimmed-down Oprah was on hand to unveil her new painting at the National Portrait Gallery in D.C. as the big mystery continues: what weight loss drug is the TV titan taking?

Oprah is seen wearing a stunning purple gown in her new portrait, painted by Chicago artist Shawn Michael Warren.

This honor comes amid Oprah's big revelation that she is now on a weight loss drug that she would not identify, saying that she went on the medication after hosting a show about weight loss.

Oprah had initially been against the idea of taking one of these weight loss drugs, saying: "When I first started hearing about weight loss drugs I was going through knee surgery. I felt, I've got to do this on my own. I've got to do this on my own, because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out."

Afterwards, she said that she realized "I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control," according to People.

Oprah's revelation comes as poison control announces a startling 1,500% spike in calls related to injected weight loss drugs.

CNN medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta recently spoke about Ozempic, a drug prescribed to treat diabetes which has become increasingly popular for its off-label use of weight loss.

Gupta said some of those off-label users have been increasing their dosages far too quickly, and suffering painful consequences.

For those who might be inspired by Oprah's dramatic weight loss and also want to go on medication, Dr. Alexandra Sowa warns that it must be done under a doctor's care.

"I think people need to know this is a medication for a medical condition. Excess weight and obesity is a disease and we cant just use this to lose a few pounds," Dr. Sowa tells Inside Edition. "And it can be dangerous if you are just looking to go on it for a week or two or a month or two and are not working with a doctor who knows what they are doing."

As for Oprah, Dr. Sowa applauds her success

It is now estimated that two percent of the entire U.S. population takes a weight loss drug.