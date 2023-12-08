Here is Oprah Winfrey looking incredible on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Color Purple."

The 69-year-old media titan showed off her slimmed down figure in a stunning custom silk jersey gown in a vibrant purple courtesy of Italian design duo Dolce & Gabbana.

Oprah spoke about her dramatic weight loss while walking the red carpet, and said that unlike some Hollywood stars her toned and taut figure it is not due to off-label use of the increasingly popular prescription diabetes medication Ozempic.

Her secret? Hard work, diet and exercise.

"You all know I've been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 247 pounds," said Oprah.

Despite that journey, Oprah said she did not want to turn to a drug to help her reach her goals.

"I felt, I've got to do this on my own," said Oprah. "I've got to do this on my own, cause if I take the drug, that's the easy way out."

Oprah walked the carpet with director Steven Spielberg, the man whose 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker's celebrated novel catapulted her to worldwide fame after she landed the role of Sofia.

The film marked Oprah's first time acting in any capacity, and her efforts were rewarded with an Academy-Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Twenty years later, Oprah brought Walker's book to the Broadway stage and received a Tony nomination as a producer of the musical version of "The Color Purple." Oprah then won the Tony for producing the 2016 revival featuring Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson.

The film is already earning raves and seems likely to land a Best Picture nomination tat next year's Academy Awards as well as a nod in Best Supporting Actress for Danielle Brooks, who is playing the role of Sofia in this latest adaptation.

The 1985 adaptation scored the most Oscar nominations of any film that year with 11, but was then completely shut out on Oscar night.