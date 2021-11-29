Prince Charles Made Skin Color Comment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Discussed With Oprah, Author Says

Was it Prince Charles who commented on the skin color of children Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have?

That’s the shocking claim made by bestselling author Christopher Andersen in his new book about turmoil in the royal family, “Brothers and Wives.”

When asked how certain he was, Andersen said “100%.”

Andersen said Prince Charles, who arrived last night on an official state visit to Barbados, made the comment on the day of Harry and Meghan’s engagement.

“He asked her in a very innocent way, what he thought their children might look like, and Camilla said, gorgeous, look at the two of them and [Charles] said, no, I mean hair color, eye color, complexion,” Andersen said.

By the time the comments made their way back to Prince Harry, “he was hearing something quite different,” Andersen said, saying the comments were made into “something far more sinister and toxic” than they were intended.

A spokesperson for Prince Charles said, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” But Andersen said such a response is “standard procedure” and “the default thing they also do and have done.”

Andersen also addresses another explosive drama in his book: Queen Elizabeth II ordering the removal of a photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie when she filmed her Christmas greeting in 2019.

“Just before she taped the address, she was asked to look over the family photographs that would be on display that Christmas and she saw one that included the Sussexes, and she thought for a minute and said, I guess we won’t be needing that one and the picture was removed,” Andersen said.

According to the book, Harry felt like he was being erased from the family. Prince William was also upset, Andersen said, noting “He knew it would be very hurtful to his brother.”

