Prince Harry says that he tried to warn the head of Twitter that "his platform was allowing a coup to be staged," prior to Capitol riots on January 6.

This past week, the Duke of Sussex was a panelist in the "Internet Lie Machine" conversation as a part of Wired magazine's RE:WIRED virtual summit in New York City.

The prince was asked if he has spoken with either Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg or Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and he shared that he and Dorsey had communicated via email.

"Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6, where I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged.” he said.

“That email was sent the day before, then it happened, and I haven't heard from him since."

The Capitol riots were led by Trump supporters, and took place while Congress was counting votes to reify now-President Biden’s win.

The insurgence that ensued resulted in hundreds of people being arrested, and five dying from injuries.

