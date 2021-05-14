Prince Harry Says 'Pain and Suffering' Are Part of Life as a Royal | Inside Edition

Prince Harry Says 'Pain and Suffering' Are Part of Life as a Royal

Royals
Prince Harry gave a frank and emotional interview to Dax Shepard.
Prince Harry sat down with Dax Shepard and the crew of "Armchair Expert." .Armchair Expert/Twitter
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:54 AM PDT, May 14, 2021

Prince Harry, in a far-ranging podcast interview with Dax Shepard, says therapy helped him deal with mental health issues and that Meghan Markle was the one who encouraged him to seek counseling.

Prince Harry gave a frank and emotional interview to Dax Shepard in a 90-minute conversation that touched on the royal's mental health problems and his recently found fatherhood.

It was his first sit-down interview since he and his wife Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey.

"I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically.

"It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on," he said, adding that parents should be trying to stop that happening.

In the newest episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast "Armchair Expert," released Thursday, Prince Harry compared his royal life to being in a zoo and the movie "The Truman Show," in which a man unknowingly lives his life on a reality TV show.

Being born into the royal family means "you inherit every element of it without choice," he said. The British press, he said, "feel an ownership over you."

In his 20s, Prince Harry was in turmoil about his role as a royal. His thinking at the time was, "I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know that it's going to happen again?

"I've seen behind the curtain, I've seen the business model. I know how this operation runs and how it works, I don't want to be part of this," he said.

He began therapy, he said, at the urging of the woman who would become his wife. He also spoke of their early courtship.

"The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London pretending as though we didn't know each other," he said. 

He later sought counseling with her encouragement, saying his feelings of "helplessness" were his "biggest, sort of, Achilles heel." 

"She saw it. She saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil," he said. 

Moving to California with Meghan and their 2-year-old son, Archie, has helped him enormously, he said. The couple are expecting a baby daughter.

"So living here now, I can actually lift my head and I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I can take Archie on the back of my bicycle ... I would never have had the chance to do that," in Britain, he said.

Related Stories

Prince Harry Makes Impassioned Speech During VAX Live Concert About Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19
What Did Prince Harry and Prince William Say to Each Other After Prince Philip's Funeral?
Prince William Reportedly Accused Prince Harry of Putting 'Fame Over Family' After Oprah Interview

 

Prince Charles Reportedly Couldn’t Bear to Watch Meghan and Harry’s InterviewRoyals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
1

Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him

News
You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder
You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder
2

You've Been Vaccinated. Now What? Where to Buy Your Own COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holder

News
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
3

Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say

Crime
Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday
Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday
4

Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday

Inspirational
Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted
Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted
5

Survivors of Deck Collapse Caught on Camera at Rental Home Allege Deck's Wood Was Rotted

News