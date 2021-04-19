It's being speculated that this weekend's funeral for Prince Philip may have created an opportunity to heal the rift between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family. Many wondered if Prince Harry’s relationship with brother Prince William was beyond repair after Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah.

During Saturday’s service, William did not walk side by side with Harry. The two were separated by their cousin Peter. Harry sat alone due to COVID-19 protocols.

But after the funeral, cameras caught the brothers walking out together and exchanging small talk. Lip readers say that when the masks were taken off, William said to Harry that the service “was great,” to which Harry replied “it was as he wanted it.”

William’s wife Kate Middleton is being credited with working her social skills to initiate a truce between the brothers. They reportedly met in private for two hours to hash things out, according to The Sun.

Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, watched from home in California and sent a wreath that was displayed in the chapel. She said through a spokesperson that her doctor told her not to fly to England.

The image of the grieving widow Queen Elizabeth sitting alone inside St. George’s Chapel was seen around the world — a poignant reminder of her loss. Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Harry could extend his trip through the Queen’s 95th birthday on Wednesday.

Related Stories