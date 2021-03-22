Prince Harry has written a moving foreword about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and the profound loss he felt as a young boy. In the children's book that focuses on grief, he offers a powerful message of hope for others grieving the loss of their parents from COVID-19.

The book, “Hospital by the Hill,' written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote, is a story about a child whose mother is an essential worker and dies of COVID-19, according to reports.

Harry writes that he was 12, and his brother William, 15, when his mother, the Princess of Wales, died tragically in a car crash in Paris in 1997. He said that “he didn’t want to believe it or accept it,” and described the loss as “a huge hole inside of him.”

”If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” Harry, 36, writes, Entertainment Tonight reported.

He added: ”I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support," he said. “We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true.”

Excerpts from the book were published in The Times of London on Saturday.

The book will be provided for any child in the U.K., who has been affected. Connaughton said he hopes the “story helps some of the hard and horrible stuff a bit easier,” The Washington Post reported,

Harry writes, “You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass,” And vows to his young readers that “you will feel better and stronger” once you are “ready to talk about how it makes you feel.”

Since Princess Diana’s passing, both Willam and Harry have honored and continue to support different initiatives that were close to their mother's heart.

RELATED STORIES

Prince William Speaks Out in Wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview, Denies Royal Family Is Racist

2020 Was a Very Strange Year, Even for the Royals

Meghan and Harry's Split From Royal Family Detailed in Explosive New Book