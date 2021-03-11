Prince William has spoken out to refute claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that Markle experienced racism as a working royal, saying the royal family is “very much not a racist family."

Prince William made the comment as he visited a school in East London on Thursday. He also told journalists that he hadn’t spoken to Prince Harry since the interview, but planned to do so. In the interview, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday and in the U.K. the following night, Markle claimed that while she was pregnant, someone in the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

Winfrey did try to get Prince Harry to reveal the identity of who made those comments, but he said "that conversation, I'm never going to share.” He added the discussion was “awkward” and he was “a bit shocked.”

Winfrey said on Monday that Prince Harry told her it was neither his grandfather, Prince Philip, nor his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who made the comments.

He also said during the interview that while no member of his family came out in support of him or Markle in regard to how Markle was being treated by the press, lawmakers called out “colonial undertones" in the coverage.

"One of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, I guess, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts," Harry told Winfrey.

Meghan disclosed during the interview that she was suicidal as a pregnant working member of the family, and was denied mental health care for her struggles.

“I went to one of the most senior people to get help,” she said. “And I share this because, there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help, and I know how hard it is to not just voice it but to be told ‘no,’” Markle said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extend of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

