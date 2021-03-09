Piers Morgan Out at 'Good Morning Britain' After Storming Off Set During Heated Meghan Markle Discussion

Hours after Piers Morgan walked off the set of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” when a colleague called out his negative comments about Meghan Markle, the network announced that Morgan was leaving the show.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says,” Morgan said Monday during a heated discussion about Markle, Prince Harry and their bombshell interview with Oprah that aired over the weekend.

“You continue to trash her,” weather presenter Alex Beresford said to Morgan, who then suddenly got up and stormed off the set of the program.

“This is absolutely diabolical behavior. I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis, and we all have to sit there and listen,” Beresford continued.

ITV said in a statement Tuesday: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain.’ ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The announcement came shortly after Buckingham Palace released its own statement on the allegations made by Meghan and Harry in the interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

RELATED STORIES

Archie Plays on the Beach With Meghan and Harry in Adorable New Video

6 Takeaways From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sit Down With Oprah on CBS

Meghan Markle Accused of Bullying Former Personal Assistants in New Report