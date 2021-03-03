Meghan Markle Accused of Bullying Former Personal Assistants in New Report

Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying two former personal assistants to the point of driving them from the household, according to a new report in the London Times. The shocking claims come days before Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah is set to air.

The alleged complaints against Markle were made while she was a working member of the Royal Family and went right to Buckingham Palace, the London Times reported.

Meghan and Harry’s former communications director, Jason Knauf, reportedly filed the official complaints. His email to the palace was quoted as saying, “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household.”

Another aide reportedly described her behavior as “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation.”

Markle denied the claims through a spokesman, who said she is “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” the spokesman continued.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced its HR team had launched an examination into the claims, saying in a statement that they are “very concerned” about the allegations and that the royal household “does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

