Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Son Archie Speaks on Their Podcast

The world heard Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s 19-month-old son Archie speak for the first time when he made his debut on his parents' Spotify podcast, Archewell Audio. The new podcast episode, a holiday special, features influential people's reflections on 2020, but their most cherished guest is Archie.

The toddler appeared in the podcast’s premiere episode after the couple talked about the song they played at their wedding. Archie joined in 30 minutes into the episode to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Harry and Meghan have chosen to shield Archie from the media as much as possible. In this year’s Christmas card from the family, released by Mayhew, a UK animal charity Meghan is patron of, there is a drawing of a photograph on the front of the family instead of a photo.

On the podcast, Meghan and Harry also discussed those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic and those who are grieving losses in 2020.

"We’re glad you’re here. As we all know, it’s been a year. And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it," Harry says.

Meghan added: "And at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

